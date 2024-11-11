A Fascinating Montage of Hasidic Families Trying to Cross the Street During the New York City Marathon

Abe Kugielsky of hasidiminusa shot and compiled fascinating footage of Hasidic men, women, and children trying to cross the street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon, often carving a perpendicular path to the runners. While the differences are striking, it is fully representative of what makes this city and this country so great.

When Two Worlds Collide in NYC’s marathon.



We’ve previously posted about tenacious New Yorkers trying to cross the street against throngs of runners during the marathon.

via Everlasting Blort