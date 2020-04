Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician Fin Draper performed a lighthearted version of “Hedwig’s Theme” from the Harry Potter films on a line of drinking glasses, keeping the beat with his feet. Once the song was finished, Draper playfully tossed his spoon into the air and it landed perfectly inside one of the glasses.

A Lil bit of HP. Wait for the magic at the end!!

via Boing Boing