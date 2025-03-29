Harrison Ford Urges Us All to Listen to the Quiet Around Us to Celebrate the Biodiversity of the Natural World

In a beautiful video essay for the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, the great Harrison Ford gently urges us to listen to the quiet around us so that we can understand how important it is to celebrate a planet rich in biodiversity.

He also asks that we leave it intact for our future generations to tend and enjoy. Ford collaborated with Pulitzer Prize winning writer Anthony Doerr to write this thoughtful piece.

In this passionate call to action, conservationist Harrison Ford urges us to pay attention to the beautiful tapestry of life – and discover the poetry of its mysteries – to ensure our planet’s enduring stability.