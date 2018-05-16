Harrison Ford Digitally Inserted Into ‘Solo’ Trailer

To celebrate Solo: A Star Wars Story landing in theaters next week, San Francisco graphic designer and amateur filmmaker Nick Acosta digitally inserted Harrison Ford into the latest trailer for the upcoming Star Wars origin movie.

‘True Solo’ utilizes clips of Harrison Ford before he acted in the original Star Wars. I farmed movies, tv episodes and even still photographs that I graphed onto Alden Ehrenreich’s Face and animated. Notable clips are from his early roles in American Graffiti, The Conversation, and a very bizarre appearance on the 60’s sitcom “Love American Style.”