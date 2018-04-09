A Young Han Solo Chooses a Life of Crime in the New Trailer for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Disney and Lucasfilm released a new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the upcoming Han Solo origin film directed by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Ron Howard. The trailer follows young Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he chooses to join a life of crime. Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to blast its way into theaters on May 25th, 2018.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.