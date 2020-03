Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The prodigious Hong Kong harmonica quartet Perfect Fourth, performed an absolutely incredible cover of the iconic instrumental classic “Take Five” by jazz great Dave Brubeck (previously).

The group covers a number of classical, jazz and popular tunes from a great many different eras.

The Perfect Fourth Harmonica Quartet aims at creating a modern and fashionable performance style on the basis of their invaluable traditional influence.

