Harlem Globetrotters and Georgia Tech Students Build a Rube Goldberg-Style Trick Shot Machine

The Harlem Globetrotters teamed up with clever students from Georgia Tech‘s colleges of Industrial Design and Music to build a magnificent Rube Goldberg-style trick shot machine.

The machine would be operated by a Harlem Globetrotter, and have several complications, much like a Rube Goldberg machine. The goal of the machine would be to throw a basketball into basketball hoop in spectacular fashion. The project would be sponsored by the Harlem Globetrotters, and the finished product would be a video of the working machine, which would be played at four upcoming Atlanta games.

While the industrial design students were charged with building the enormous mechanisms of the trick shot machine, the music technology students were challenged to turn a kinematic motion into sound, and then turn that sound into music.(read more)

