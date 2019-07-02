Pianist Performs ‘Happy Birthday’ in Different Musical Styles With Increasing Levels of Complexity

Wired presents pianist and composer Nahre Sol performing the classic “Happy Birthday” song in a variety of different styles, each one more complex than the last.

Sol started off with a one-finger version of the song before adding in such musical techniques as harmony, alternating notes, arpeggios, melody manipulation, trilling, and triplets. Sol’s final amazing variation of the song encompassed all of that and much more. Despite her apparent musical ease, Sol stated that she had difficulty with the word complexity.