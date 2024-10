Hank Azaria Tries to Get a Buckingham Palace Guard to React to Him by Doing Voices From ‘The Simpsons’

While visiting London, the very funny Hank Azaria valiantly attempted to get a reaction from a King’s Guard at Buckingham Palace by voicing some of his most famous characters from The Simpsons. The guard remained completely straight-faced and solemn, as required in their training.

Not even a blink

The guard was more than happy to offer a smile once his shift had ended