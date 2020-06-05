An Amazing Array of Hand-Cranked Miniature Automatons Made From Popsicle Sticks and Paper

For each day of the “Makevember Challenge’ in November 2017, artist Federico Tobon of wolfCat Workshop created adorable hand-cranked miniature automatatons out of popsicle sticks and paper, posting each of these individually to social media. More recently, however, he combined footage of each into a six minute video.

All the tiny machines I made for the #makevember challenge in 2017. The videos were uploaded originally to Instagram -hence the square format.

Tobon also did a roundup of the project on his website.

The A-HA moment from these projects was when I discovered that using paper gives these machines a very organic feel. Some of them would look very stiff and mechanical otherwise. Paper is also very easy to work with and you can make many versions and experiment freely. Paper is versatile, it can be made to function as a structural element, or spring, or washer, or decoration.

via The Awesomer