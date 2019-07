Artist E. Merlin Murray who describes himself as an “English-sounding Scotsman”, creates absolutely wonderful hand-animated paper illustrations that are specifically engineered to respond a certain way when an attached paper lever is pulled. This can cause eyes to roll or change color, tongues to loll and mouths to spit out vile creatures or even the latest news.

Shouting & crying & shouting & crying & shouting & crying & shouting & crying & shouting & crying & shouting & crying.

