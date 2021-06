A talented engineer with The Q (previously) shared how to build a working treadmill for his three pet hamsters. While the treadmill doesn’t boast the bells and whistles on the ones found in a gym, it is fairly easy to make, requires very little in terms of supplies, and is absolutely adorable when put in use.

All you need is plywood, PVC pipes, dc motor, battery, bearings, and switch. And your pets will be in a great physical shape

via Boing Boing