A hyper little hamster who was happily running on an exercise wheel, lost his footing when another hamster jumped on to the wheel and accidentally got knocked him onto the wire frame of the wheel. The little rodent hung in there by his shoulders for a few moments, but got right back on as soon as he saw his chance.

My older brother that works at petsmart just casually sent me this video pic.twitter.com/m7PG1kfcyJ — Miranduh? (@_missmiranduh) July 26, 2017