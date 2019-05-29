Astronaut Simultaneously Drops Hammer and Feather on Moon to Test Galileo’s Theory About Falling Objects

In 1971, David Scott, a NASA astronaut and subsequent author, tested out Galileo Galilei‘s proven theory about objects falling at the same speed by simultaneously dropping a hammer and a feather to the ground after landing upon the moon during the Apollo 15 mission. As Galileo predicted, the objects fell with the same acceleration despite their difference in mass.

I guess one of the reasons we got here today was because of a gentleman named Galileo a long time ago who made a rather significant discovery about falling objects and gravity fields. And we thought, where would be a better place to confirm his findings than on the moon?

