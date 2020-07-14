‘Hamilton’ Cast Performs at The White House in 2016

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2016, just seven years after Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted the song “Alexander Hamilton” at the White House in 2009, the entire cast of the record-breaking Broadway show Hamilton was invited to perform for President Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama along with a lucky audience. Some of the songs performed were “Alexander Hamilton”, “The Schuyler Sisters”, “My Shot”, and “One Last Time”.

On March 14, 2016, the President and First Lady hosted local students and the cast of Broadway musical Hamilton for a daylong celebration of the arts in America. Watch the cast perform musical selections “Alexander Hamilton” and “Schuyler Sisters” in the East Room.

The last song was particularly heart-wrenching as not only were the lyrics saying goodbye to George Washington, the first President, but the country was saying goodbye to the 44th President after eight years of admirable service. The cast dedicated the song to President Obama.

As we prepare for President Barack Obama’s final days in office, we celebrate the profound legacy he leaves behind. Today, we look back on Christopher Jackson performing “One Last Time” during our visit to The White House. Teach ’em how to say goodbye.

Earlier in the day, Michelle Obama conducted a music workshop with the cast members.

First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes the Broadway cast of Hamilton and students to a workshop held in the State Dining Room, March 14, 2016.

Around the same time, the President freestyled with Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Rose Garden.