How the Iconic Hall and Oates Song ‘Rich Girl’ Has Often Appeared In Popular Songs Over the Years

In a hilarious parody of explainer videos, a young woman in a striped sweater connected the fictional but really amusing dots between the iconic Hall and Oates song “Rich Girl” and a variety of popular songs of all genres released over the years. These songs included “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, “Beat It” by Michael Jackson, an unreleased Metallica song and “Roar” by Katy Perry.

The iconic song has provided the starting point for thousands of pop, rock, hip hop, R&B, and dance hits over the last three decades.


