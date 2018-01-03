Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Long Tendrilled Translucent Jellyfish Reflects Back the ROV Hercules Lights in a Bright Burst of Color

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Jellyfish Lightshow

While exploring off the Revillagigedo Archipelago off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, the ROV Hercules, launched from the E/V Nautilus captured the sight of a beautiful Halitrephes maasi jellyfish whose illuminated tendrils and translucent body reflected the lights of the ROV in a beautiful burst of vivid color.

The frilled tentacles of the Halitrephes maasi jelly came into view at 1225m in the Revillagigedo Archipelago off Baja California, Mexico. Radial canals that move nutrients through the jelly’s bell form a starburst pattern that reflects the lights of ROV Hercules with bright splashes of yellow and pink–but without our lights this gelatinous beauty drifts unseen in the dark.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy