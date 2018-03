The Screen Junkies series The Dailies has reimagined the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey scene during which HAL-9000, the sentient computer onboard refused to open the pod bay doors to let Dave back inside the craft. In doing so they replaced HAL’s voice and functionality with that of Amazon Alexa, adding a hilarious bit of levity to the otherwise devastating scene.

Alexa, open the pod bay doors.

Here’s the original scene from the film.

Thanks Dave Klass!