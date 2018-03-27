Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Motion Sensitive Digital Display at a Stockholm Metro Station Sends a Hair Raising Cancer Message

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Hair Raising Ad

In 2014, the Swedish Childhood Cancer Foundation created a powerful adaptation of an Apotek hjärtat Apolosophy interactive digital shampoo ad at the Odenplan metro station in Stockholm. The original motion sensitive ad showed a woman’s shiny hair blowing in the breeze created with the passing trains. Using the same digital billboard, the “Hair Raising Message” motion sensitive digital ad started off much in the same way as the original. As a train passed in the station, a young woman’s shiny long locks blew in around in the breeze and kept blowing around until her wig fell off. Then a message appeared stating “Every day a child is diagnosed with cancer and then gave people an opportunity to donate to such a worthwhile cause.

The strategy behind this campaign was to interpret a previous pharmacy ad for shampoo. We created an engaging experience in a digital billboard for every traveler who passed the metro station Odenplan in Stockholm. The digital billboard reacted on trains passing by through motion sensors. People were encouraged to donate with their smart phone.

Hair Raising Cancer Message

Here’s the original version of Apotek hjärtat Apolosophy interactive digital shampoo ad

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP