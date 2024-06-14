Generous Hair Aesthetician Creates New Wigs for Burn Victims and Alopecia Patients

Brazilian hair aesthetician Francisco Oliveira very generously donates his time and materials to create new and stylish wigs for burn victims and alopecia patients through the non-profit Projeto Joao e Kamile. The utter joy on the faces of Oliveira’s is absolutely palpable as they see themselves with a full head of hair once again.

One such client is 14 year old Kauan, who was burned as a toddler. His transformation is absolutely breathtaking.

(translated)Meet Kauan, a 14-year-old Teenager, who suffered burns when he was 1. kauan never saw himself with hair, so at the moment of surprise he didn’t know what to talk about, what would you say to him if you were there?

Some of Oliveira’s Other Patients

via Digg