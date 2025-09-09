‘Hacking at Leaves’, An Austrian Filmmaker Views the Hacker Movement Through the Lens of US History

Hacking at Leaves is an independent documentary by Austrian filmmaker Johannes Grenzfurthner, a longtime friend of Laughing Squid, that was filmed in Durango, Colorado during the COVID pandemic. In the film, Grenzfurthner explores subjects that are deeply distinct to the United States through the lens of the worldwide hacker movement.

Hacking at Leaves documents artist and hazmat-suit aficionado Johannes Grenzfurthner as he attempts to come to terms with the United States’ colonial past, Navajo tribal history, and the hacker movement.

In keeping with Grenzfurthner’s beliefs, the documentary is available to watch for free on the Internet Archive.

Director Johannes Grenzfurthner has said the choice reflects challenges with traditional distribution, his view of an increasingly risk-averse and commodified documentary market, and his support for the Archive as a tool for research and open public access to cultural memory.