The Devastating Beauty of Giant Dust Storms Over the American Southwest Captured Over a Decade

Stormchasing filmmaker Mike Olbinski captured the devastating beauty of giant dust storms over the American Southwest in “Haboob: A Decade of Dust”, a video compilation that spans from 2011 to 2021.

A new short film showcasing a decade of dusty haboobs.

These dust storms, known as haboobs, can arrive out of nowhere and encompass everything in their paths during a dry season. Luckily, there are safety resources available to those who live in such landscapes, and experienced filmmakers like Olbinski know how to safely photograph from a distance.

I’ve always wanted to do a short film displaying nothing but dust and haboobs, and it made sense to do it after collecting tens years worth of footage.

via Nerdist