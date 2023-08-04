GWAR Plays a Raucous NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The grotesque thrash metal band GWAR, in full costume, performed a raucous Tiny Desk Concert at the NPR offices in Washington, D.C.

As the band of intergalactic monsters strapped guitars to their battle-worn bodies, thunder and rain pounded the NPR building outside. As if the late Oderus Urungus was pissing his blessing from Valhalla, the prophecy had finally been fulfilled: GWAR came to destroy the Tiny Desk once and for all.

The band, known for its scatological humor, felt that this appearance would help them become more respectable.

Anyway we were worried, you know, because uh I mean let’s face it GWAR is a little bit low brow. I mean just a little. Sub-brow maybe. Anyway so we were invited to help us boost our cultural profile.

Before starting their set, they invoked the ghost of German conductor Wilhelm Furtwängler to join them and played “Sex Cow in G”, “I’ll Be Your Monster”, “Rat Catcher”, and “Phantom Limb” to an appreciative audience.

via The Awesomer