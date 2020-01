Internet personality Chloe Woodard did a hilarious impression of a drunk guy at a party who absolutely loves the Elton John song “Tiny Dancer” but only knows one line (“Hold me closer…”) that he’s dying to sing. He keeps trying to sing the line in the wrong places and promptly misses his cue when the line is sung, leading him to drink more.

He just hasn’t heard it in a long time, he swears