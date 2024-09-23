A Danceable Mashup That Combines Guns ‘n Roses With The Bee Gees and Leo Sayer

Remix master Bill McClintock created a highly danceable mashup that primarily combines the Guns ‘n Roses song “Rocket Queen”, the iconic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive”, and the Leo Sayer disco hit “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing”, with a little help from a few others.

Music used in this mashup:

Guns N’ Roses – Rocket Queen

Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive

Leo Sayer – You Make Me Feel Like Dancing

White Zombie – Thunder Kiss ’65

Jimi Hendrix – Crosstown Traffic

Boston – Foreplay/Long Time

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

