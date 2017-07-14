Laughing Squid

Musician Recreates the Iconic Guns N Roses ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Guitar Solo on His Piano

The very talented Israeli musician Ron Minis recreated Slash‘s iconic lead solo on the Guns N Roses classic song “Sweet Child O’ Mine“. Instead of playing it on an guitar, however, Minis covered it perfectly on his piano using an electronic piano player system. With this video, Minis is hoping that the legendary guitarist has a chance to hear his version and perhaps even garner tickets to their next show.

When you want to play solos like slash but your parents made you learn piano. Share and help me get to Slash!

via reddit

