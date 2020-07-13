Talented Guitarist Performs Amazing Solos While Riding Onewheel Electric Skateboard Along the Atlanta Beltline

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

On nice days in Atlanta, musician Chavis Flagg grabs his guitar and portable amp and goes for a ride on his Onewheel electric skateboard along the city’s famed Beltline. Flagg impressively performs amazing solos as he’s cruising along the public trail. Flagg told CNN that skating is only a daytime activity, but it does help while bars and music venues are still closed.

Flagg’s impromptu performances aboard a Onewheel electric skateboard have helped double the 24-year-old musician’s social media following over the past two weeks and earn him some money during a time when live venues have closed around the city, he told CNN.

Pick a song… Any song … ??? pic.twitter.com/Vyh3d5jaap — Chavis Flagg (@chavisflagg) July 12, 2020

Flagg so impressed Atlanta resident Summer Sandusky that she put out a call through TikTok in order to find out who he was. And the internet responded.