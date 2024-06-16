A Guitar Medley of Twelve Classic UK Punk Rock Riffs

British musician Bloxsy, who previously played compositions by The Beatles as Grunge songs, performed an incredible guitar medley of 12 classic punk rock riffs that originated in the United Kingdom.

I was learning some new Clash guitar riffs recently and thought I’d do a video on U.K. punk which has it’s own sound compared with other scenes, like in the U.S. for example.

Bands included are The Clash, X-Ray Spex, Buzzcocks, Sex Pistols, Wire, The Undertones, The Ruts, The Damned, Stiff Little Fingers, GBH, Subhumans, and Rudimentary Peni.

I guess I probably missed a lot of obscure ones.

He Also Played a Combination of US and UK Punk Riffs