Guinness World Records Spends a Day at Battersea Dog & Cats Home, The Longest Running Pet Shelter

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has been in its current location since 1871 and rehoming vulnerable animals there for more than 145 years. In that time the centre has cared for a staggering 3.1 million cats and dogs…A lot has changed at the Home over the past century, with the number of new residents rising and falling alongside economic and sociological changes in our society. Yet the centre has been game-changing in shifting people’s attitudes towards animal welfare, as well as laws, in the UK and globally.

