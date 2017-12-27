Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Guinness World Records Spends a Day at Battersea Dog & Cats Home, The Longest Running Pet Shelter

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Battersea World Record

While promoting their new book Amazing Animals: Packed Full of Your Most-Loved Animal Friends, the Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday took a tour of the longstandding Battersea Dog & Cats Home. Throughout the tour, Glenday met a number of the animals who are temorarily staying at the shelter while waiting for their forever home and awarded Battersea with their World Record for longrest-running pet shelter (single site).

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has been in its current location since 1871 and rehoming vulnerable animals there for more than 145 years. In that time the centre has cared for a staggering 3.1 million cats and dogs…A lot has changed at the Home over the past century, with the number of new residents rising and falling alongside economic and sociological changes in our society. Yet the centre has been game-changing in shifting people’s attitudes towards animal welfare, as well as laws, in the UK and globally.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy