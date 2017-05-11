Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Martial Arts Master Sets Guinness World Record for Breaking 65 Baseball Bats With His Shins in 1 Minute

by at on

German martial arts master Kerim Duygu set a new, painful looking Guinness World Record for breaking the most baseball bats with his shins in 1 minute. Kerim was able to snap a whopping total of 65 bats.

As permitted by the official guidelines, Kerim recruited a number of helpers to place the bats in vertical racks while he speedily moved round kicking one wooden bat in half at a time, often with just one swift kick.

The rules for this eye-watering record also state that the challenger must not wear any protective clothing over the legs – but if Kerim was in any pain during the challenge, he doesn’t show it. (read more)

Most bats broken with shins in one minute - Guinness World Records

A post shared by Kerim Duygu (@kerimduygu) on

A post shared by Kerim Duygu (@kerimduygu) on

A post shared by Kerim Duygu (@kerimduygu) on

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.