Martial Arts Master Sets Guinness World Record for Breaking 65 Baseball Bats With His Shins in 1 Minute

German martial arts master Kerim Duygu set a new, painful looking Guinness World Record for breaking the most baseball bats with his shins in 1 minute. Kerim was able to snap a whopping total of 65 bats.

As permitted by the official guidelines, Kerim recruited a number of helpers to place the bats in vertical racks while he speedily moved round kicking one wooden bat in half at a time, often with just one swift kick.

The rules for this eye-watering record also state that the challenger must not wear any protective clothing over the legs – but if Kerim was in any pain during the challenge, he doesn’t show it. (read more)