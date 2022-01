Guinea Pigs March Off to Bed on an Elevated Platform

A herd of determined guinea pigs at the Banyard Exhibit at Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, California formed a single line and marched off to bed on an elevated wooden platform lined with astroturf. Or perhaps this was an inadvertent demonstration of the Zoo’s new Redwood Sky Walk for humans just ahead of its opening in mid-2021.

While we eagerly await the opening of the Redwood Sky Walk, the Guinea pigs in the Barnyard are enjoying their own elevated walkway.