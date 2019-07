An agile guinea pig named Ace performed a wide array of fun little tricks in a wonderful compilation that incorporated what he’s learned both in the past and in the present. Amongst those performed was a giving a high five, circle spinning, picking a card, shooting hoops and playing fetch, just to name a few.

Ace performing 25 of his tricks, all in the same video. We’ve included some older tricks and some more recent ones.

via Boing Boing