Guilty Dog Freezes in Place When He’s Caught Stealing His Human’s Food Off the Counter

A very innocent-looking golden retriever named Luke quite hilariously freezes in place when he’s caught stealing his human Traci’s food off the counter, out of the box, or from the refrigerator. Rather than yelling at Luke, Traci’s approach when catching him in the act is to ask him questions about to whom the food really belongs and what he plans to do with it.

Unbelievable…what are you doing? So now I can’t put stuff up there? I’m looking right at you…Excuse me sir, that’s mine. I use that for sandwiches, toast, all kinds of stuff. Can I have it? Why do have my bread?