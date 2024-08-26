Compassionate Man Uses Pineapple to Guide Elephant Who Was Chained Up For 31 Years Across River

Aaron Jackson of Planting Peace shared the wonderful story of Joy, a beautiful elephant who had been chained up for 31 years while working in the logging industry. Planting Peace raised enough money to buy Joy’s freedom, but after such a long time in service, Joy was afraid to cross the Mekong River. so Aaron used a pineapple to guide the newly freed elephant to freedom.

Guy frees an elephant who was in chains for 31 years — and guides her to safety using a pineapple

Aaron and Planting Peace were overjoyed by this solution.

After spending 31 years in chains, Joy is now free. I can’t thank you enough to everyone who supported her journey. You mean the world to me. Love you all. She will never be hit with a bull hook again. She will never be put in chains again. She will get to live out the rest of her days free. Thank you!