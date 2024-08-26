Compassionate Man Uses Pineapple to Guide Elephant Who Was Chained Up For 31 Years Across River

Aaron Jackson of Planting Peace shared the wonderful story of Joy, a beautiful elephant who had been chained up for 31 years while working in the logging industry. Planting Peace raised enough money to buy Joy’s freedom, but after such a long time in service, Joy was afraid to cross the Mekong River. so Aaron used a pineapple to guide the newly freed elephant to freedom.

Guy frees an elephant who was in chains for 31 years — and guides her to safety using a pineapple

Aaron and Planting Peace were overjoyed by this solution.

After spending 31 years in chains, Joy is now free. I can’t thank you enough to everyone who supported her journey. You mean the world to me. Love you all. She will never be hit with a bull hook again. She will never be put in chains again. She will get to live out the rest of her days free. Thank you!

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts