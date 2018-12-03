Laughing Squid

The Keeper of the Last Plant on Earth Braves a Brutal Desert Wasteland Storm to Rescue His Leafy Charge

In the brilliant 3D CGI animated short entitled “Grow”, the elderly keeper of the last plant on earth braves a brutal storm rolling through the desert wasteland in order to rescue his leafy charge from danger. Not only does he rescue the plant, but he also helps the tiny plant grow into a mighty tree.

It’s about an old man, the last survivor in a dry and hopeless desert, who protects the last plant on the earth.

The film was created over four months by Mediadesign Hochschule students Johannes Hillburg, Jakob Kardoeus, Klaus Lunt, Josh Kostaedt and Anna Ostrowski aka “Team Grow”.

CGI animated short film made by students from the Mediadesign Hochschule in Berlin at the end of the fourth semester. Production time took about 4 months from start to finish.

