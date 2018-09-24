Dedicated Groundsman Cuts His Grass Three Times Per Day to Create an Intricate Pattern on His Lawn

Keith Smith, a dedicated groundsman at the Edgbaston Golf Club in Birmingham, England, shares his process for creating award-winning intricate lawn patterns with his vintage lawn mowers. This particular design won the Creative Stripes Competition in 2017.

A garden wizard has spent 273 hours mowing an amazing geometric pattern into his front lawn – using an antique lawnmower from the 1940s. Keith Smith, 41, cut his grass three times a DAY for three months throughout the summer – spending 21 hours a week on his unique creation – to be crowned champion at this year’s Creative Lawn Stripes Competition.