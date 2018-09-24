Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Dedicated Groundsman Cuts His Grass Three Times Per Day to Create an Intricate Pattern on His Lawn

by at on

Keith Smith, a dedicated groundsman at the Edgbaston Golf Club in Birmingham, England, shares his process for creating award-winning intricate lawn patterns with his vintage lawn mowers. This particular design won the Creative Stripes Competition in 2017.

A garden wizard has spent 273 hours mowing an amazing geometric pattern into his front lawn – using an antique lawnmower from the 1940s. Keith Smith, 41, cut his grass three times a DAY for three months throughout the summer – spending 21 hours a week on his unique creation – to be crowned champion at this year’s Creative Lawn Stripes Competition.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP