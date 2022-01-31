Grocery Shopping in Khabarovsk, Far East Russia

Natasha Kurnaeva of Yeah Russia shared what it is like to go grocery shopping in the city of Khabarovsk in the Far East of Russia. As she went through the aisles, Kurnaeva pointed out items that are specific to the seaside area, such as dried seaweed, soused herring, Hodgepodge (seaweed and herring salad), different varieties of salmon, imitation caviar, chocolate made with seaweed, and candy made with agar (also made from seaweed).

In this video I’ll show you some of the products that you can find in Samberi, the chain of supermarket in Khabarovsk. I’ll show you a lot of sea products such as dried seaweed, herring, imitated caviar, and unusual drinks like Milkis and local beer.

via Digg