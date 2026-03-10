An Amazing Hand-Tufted Grilled Cheese Wall Tapestry With Stretchy Melted Cheese

Stephen of Gremlyn Rugs created an amazing hand-tufted tapestry that looks like a giant grilled cheese sandwich with stretchy melted cheese. Stephen was so pleased with the results that he’s planning to make more food-related art.

I had so much fun creating this piece! So much so, that I’ve decided to start a series of food art, in this style!

He started with a really cool hand-tufted, stretchy grilled cheese refrigerator magnet.

