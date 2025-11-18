Grieving Donkey Who Lost His Brother Finds Happiness With Another Donkey Who Wanted to Be Loved

A sweet rescued donkey named Sammy, who lives at the Freedom Farmhouse Sanctuary in Victor, New York, was grieving after unexpectedly losing his brother and best friend Petey.

Sammy and Petey were brothers and had lived together their entire lives. An they were actually rescued from cruelty case back in the day. There were definitely signs after Sammy’s brother Petey passed away tha indicated to us that Sammy was feeling really lonely.

While his humans Emily Bott and Dylan Loewke wanted to make sure they respected the way Sammy was feeling, they also thought that Molly, a newly arrived rescued donkey, could help Sammy find happiness again.

Sammy was so lonely after Petey passed, but then he met Molly — the donkey who brought light back into his world.

The pair first met through a fence, and when the time was right, they began to share a pen. Bott said that watching the two form their relationship taught her a great deal about love and loss.

Nowadays, Sammy and Molly pretty much do everything together. Molly is always one or two steps behind Sammy, always following him around. Sammy taught me a lot about processing grief. And something that’s just as important for them as it is for us is the need for companionship.

The Freedom Sanctuary started when Bott and Leowke bought a barn in upstate New York that had 16 cats already in residence.