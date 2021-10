An Amusing Animated Short That Shows How CGI Animations Are Really Made

“Green Life” by Ricard Badia, Russ Etheridge, and Milo Targett is an amusing animated short that gives an insider’s view of how CGI animations are really made. Employing the concept of ubiquitous green screen suit usage in SFX films, the team injects a sense of whimsy into each scene. The soundtrack was created by Mutant Jukebox.

A behind the scenes look at how CG animated short films are made.

via Vimeo Staff Picks