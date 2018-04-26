Laughing Squid

Billie Joe Armstrong Invites a Green-Haired Woman From the Audience Play Guitar With Green Day

Green Day Audience Guitarist

During a hometown show in August 2017, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited a green and blue haired woman named Maddie Gruber from an Oakland, California audience to come up onstage and play guitar during the song “Knowledge“. After offering a quick lesson, Armstrong handed Gruber a guitar and she more than held her own with the band. Once the song ended, Armstrong gave her a hug and told her that the guitar was hers to keep.

Here’s an original song from Maddie Gruber entitled “Allegory of Humanity” from her album Q.E.D..

