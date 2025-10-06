A Giant Gentle Dog Walks Himself to the Drugstore To Say Hello to the Staff

A gentle Great Pyrenees named Ritchie walks himself to the CVS drugstore across the street from where he lives to say hello to the staff members and more importantly, to get treats. Ritchie’s human Laura said that Ritchie is very insistent about going there.

We have a CVS across the street from where we live. And this one time there was this lady. So, she bought him a pack of treats and gave it to him. Every time I walk him outside, he takes me to CVS . And he expects the treat. If I don’t give it to him, he lies down. Obviously, he loves the treats, but he loves the people there, too

Laura also said that Ritchie is incredibly charming and makes friends wherever he goes, which makes her very happy.

Everybody wants to say hello. Everybody wants to talk to him and show him love. All these people, everybody, the whole world out there, they genuinely love Richie. They made him feel special and that means the world to me.