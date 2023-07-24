Devoted Deadheads Try to Guess the Year a Grateful Dead Song Was Performed Live

Guess the Year, a podcast game show, tests devoted Deadheads about their knowledge of The Grateful Dead by asking them to identify when a song was performed live using a short clip of the show. The person with the most correct answers wins the game.

In the game, five contestants zooming in from around the country listen to a short clip from a Grateful Dead live track then guess what year the performance took place based on vocals, instrumentals, and song choice, each of which constantly evolved over the band’s thirty-year run.

While some of the competitors may have been at the original shows, others weren’t old enough to attend, and some hadn’t even born within the same century.

17 y/o Deadhead guesses the year of a Grateful Dead live track

via Digg