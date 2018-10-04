Laughing Squid

How the Classic Cereal That Contains Neither Grapes Nor Nuts Was Ultimately Named ‘Grape Nuts’

In a fortifying episode of the Today I Found Out, host Simon Whistler explains exactly how Grape Nuts, a cereal with a Hollywood past, got its name despite the fact that the classic recipe contains neither grapes nor nuts.

According to Post Foods, there are two versions of the story about how Grape-Nuts got their name. The most plausible theory is that, as Post used maltose in the original recipe which was called “grape sugar”, that’s where they got the “Grape” part. The cereal also has a bit of a nutty flavour, which is where “nuts” came from … in summary this entire video is basically found out that Grape Nuts are a lie



