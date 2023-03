Grandmother Calls Deer For Supper Like Snow White

Student Erika Michelle captured heartwarming footage of her grandmother passing out seeds and calling “Supper Time” to the deer in the woods near her home. The deer responded en masse but shied away a bit when they saw Erika’s camera. Her grandmother reassured the deer, and they seemed to understand. When it was done, Erika told her grandmother that she was just like Snow White.

Here’s the “Forest Scene” clip from the original animation.