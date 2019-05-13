Gorillas Awkwardly Cling to an Outside Wall as They Make Their Way Indoors During a Heavy Downpour

A family of gorillas at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolia huddled under the safety of an overhang during a severe rainstorm. As the downpour grew heavier and water started creeping into the safety of their perch, each member of the troop slowly stood up to to go inside, sticking very close to the outside wall and protecting their little ones as they awkwardly made their way to the open window. This adorable video was taken by Brooke Hunsinger, who is a mammal keeper at the zoo.

Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty… except when it rains.