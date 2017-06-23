Laughing Squid

A Jubilant Gorilla Gleefully Dances and Twirls While Bathing in His Favorite Blue Kiddie Pool

An absolutely beautiful gorilla named Zola gleefully danced, twirled and splashed around in his very favorite blue kiddie pool at the primate enrichment area of the Dallas Zoo.

Watch Zola gorilla demonstrate play behaviors as he splashes and dances during a swimming pool enrichment session behind-the-scenes. …Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors. Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favorite blue pool!

At some point later on, video producer Bob Hagh very cleverly mixed in the Flashdance song “Maniac“, a perfect soundtrack to Zola’s graceful moves.


