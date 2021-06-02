Chef Gordon Ramsay Amusingly Critiques Drive Through Orders at Fast Food Restaurants

While driving to Wales, the amusingly irascible chef Gordon Ramsay made a stop at a fast-food restaurant where he questioned the drive-through staff about the origins of the ingredients using the order microphone. When he drove up to retrieve his food, he let was a bit disappointed.
I’ll take the normal hickory ham cheese toasty, please. …Thank you. that’s it, thank you. … It’s only toasted on one side and I asked for no mustard.
When Ramsay stopped at a place in Cornwall a week later, he repeated his routine and then offered a profanity-laced critique when he found out how they cooked the bacon.
2 pound 90 for that? How much is that? It’s three pounds for that? For one ration of bacon? Jesus Christ big boy, you can buy half a pound of bacon down the local butchers for one pound fifty Is the grill on? So they’re not grilling the bacon. you don’t microwave bacon. Oh Jesus, what are you doing? Oh god, you’ve gone rogue…Take care don’t forget the grill, please. Jesus Christ, you cannot microwave bacon you’ve got to grill it.