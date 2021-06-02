Chef Gordon Ramsay Amusingly Critiques Drive Through Orders at Fast Food Restaurants

While driving to Wales, the amusingly irascible chef Gordon Ramsay made a stop at a fast-food restaurant where he questioned the drive-through staff about the origins of the ingredients using the order microphone. When he drove up to retrieve his food, he let was a bit disappointed.

I’ll take the normal hickory ham cheese toasty, please. …Thank you. that’s it, thank you. … It’s only toasted on one side and I asked for no mustard.

When Ramsay stopped at a place in Cornwall a week later, he repeated his routine and then offered a profanity-laced critique when he found out how they cooked the bacon.