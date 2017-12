Our well drilling report from Barney Moravec mentioned that there were caves in the limestone at 110′. What could that possibly mean? We sent down a GoPro to find out.

YouTuber bethyalamode dropped a GoPro camera into their water well to see what exactly was down there. The 110-foot trip turned out to be quite fascinating as they ventured past caves inside of limestone.

