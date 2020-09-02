Astounding GoPro Drone Footage That Tours Through Mont Saint-Michel in France Like a Video Game

Award-winning French FPV drone pilot Benoit Finck (previously) captured absolutely astounding footage of Mont Saint-Michel, a tidal island featuring a medieval castle off the coast of Normandy, France. Finck’s GoPro HERO8 mounted on a drone toured through the castle so smoothly and so swiftly that it almost looked like the Normandy island was the setting for a very well produced video game.

GoPro Awards recipient Benoit Finck captures some major GOT vibes as he flies his GoPro HERO8 through the medieval island of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, France.

Finck also gave the castle a bit of an “Inception” vibe.

With its population of 33, surrounded by water, an over thousand year old history, Mont-Saint-Michel is truly one of the most unique and iconic French monuments. And I got to explore it like it’s never been explored before: cinematic FPV style! …Giving Mont-Saint-Michel a bit of an Inception vibe.

via The Awesomer